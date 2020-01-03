ZrCoin Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $13,844.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00024485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

