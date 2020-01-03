ZTCoin (ZT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.84 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $5.28 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.