ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $14,277.00 and $105.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00685811 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002123 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,817,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,817,207 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

