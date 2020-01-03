ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $867,309.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

