Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $19,596.39 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Tyler Sloat sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $19,596.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Zuora Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Zuora by 2,710.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

