-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLU. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JBL Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Bellus Health stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. 1,797,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,850. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

