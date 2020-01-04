$0.19 EPS Expected for Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genie Energy’s earnings. Genie Energy posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genie Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genie Energy.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 89,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

GNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 60,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.38. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

