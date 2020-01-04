-$0.69 EPS Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.44. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,459 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,199 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 374,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,967,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

