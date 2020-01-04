0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,219.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

