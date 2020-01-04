0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002537 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Crex24, HitBTC and Kucoin. 0x has a market capitalization of $112.57 million and $9.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Iquant, WazirX, Gatecoin, C2CX, Bitbns, ABCC, Mercatox, BitBay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Independent Reserve, AirSwap, DigiFinex, Koinex, Bithumb, Zebpay, IDEX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Crex24, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinone, FCoin, Radar Relay, Kucoin, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

