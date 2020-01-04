0x (ZRX) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, 0x has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Kucoin, AirSwap and Gate.io. 0x has a total market capitalization of $114.83 million and $10.02 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi, Independent Reserve, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Iquant, Bittrex, Hotbit, ABCC, BitBay, FCoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, Koinex, Bilaxy, CoinTiger, Mercatox, WazirX, Livecoin, Poloniex, Fatbtc, DDEX, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Bithumb, BitMart, Gate.io, C2CX, Radar Relay, Binance, Gatecoin, Vebitcoin, Crex24, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.