0xBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $371,937.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $371,937.00 and $640,426.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.05899774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,574,450 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

