0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $323,147.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $323,147.00 and $46,248.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

