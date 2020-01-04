$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $88.90 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

