$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $65.39 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.