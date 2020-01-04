$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 69.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 349,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 143,824 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Apache by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of Apache by 8.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

