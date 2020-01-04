$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

MIK opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

