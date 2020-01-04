$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NCR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

