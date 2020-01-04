$115.34 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report $115.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.84 million and the highest is $119.98 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $448.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.65 million to $512.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $501.17 million, with estimates ranging from $445.59 million to $530.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

