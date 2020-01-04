115,718 Shares in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. State Street Corp owned 0.37% of Personalis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSNL. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 279,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $10.64 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

