$125.41 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $125.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.81 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $246.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $513.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $517.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $488.26 million, with estimates ranging from $487.51 million to $489.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

BSM opened at $13.13 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

In related news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.