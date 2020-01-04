$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will report $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.94 million and the lowest is $132.70 million. Washington Federal posted sales of $138.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year sales of $538.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.90 million to $542.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $565.91 million, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $581.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Federal.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.40 on Friday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $71,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,146,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Washington Federal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $12,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.