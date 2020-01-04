$187.51 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $187.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.60 million and the highest is $191.30 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $798.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $797.40 million to $800.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.11 million, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $825.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 650.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply