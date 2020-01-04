$187.51 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $187.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.60 million and the highest is $191.30 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $798.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $797.40 million to $800.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.11 million, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $825.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 650.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

