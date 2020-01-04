1irstcoin Price Tops $1.74 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00023436 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $69.19 million and approximately $237,042.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000850 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,602 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.