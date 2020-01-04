1SG (1SG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,704.00

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. 1SG has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $32,704.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1SG token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00009833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Kryptono and OEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00335193 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013480 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, BitMart, P2PB2B and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

