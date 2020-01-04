$202.47 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce $202.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.28 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $595.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.55 million to $621.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $747.69 million, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $855.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $16.66 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.