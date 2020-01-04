$221.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $221.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.30 million and the lowest is $199.79 million. Gentherm posted sales of $253.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $958.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.10 million to $969.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $993.84 million, with estimates ranging from $959.79 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.