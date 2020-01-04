$24.17 Million in Sales Expected for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will report sales of $24.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Intrexon reported sales of $43.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year sales of $106.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $106.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Intrexon news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intrexon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XON stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intrexon has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

