$252.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce $252.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.51 million. Pra Group posted sales of $236.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $988.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.29 million to $993.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PRAA stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pra Group by 279.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

