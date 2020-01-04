$255.73 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to post $255.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.51.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

