$259.71 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $259.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $255.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of TCBI opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

