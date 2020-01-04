$283.15 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $283.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $271.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $184.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

