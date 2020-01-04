2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,273,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 773.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,757,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 74,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1,248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 517,803 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 467,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,847. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

