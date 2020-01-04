$304.52 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $304.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.20 million. NuVasive posted sales of $288.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

