$37.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $37.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the lowest is $35.97 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $38.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $144.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 billion to $145.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $149.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 117.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.