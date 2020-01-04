$38.88 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce sales of $38.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.35 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $186.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.12 million to $188.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.66 million, with estimates ranging from $164.72 million to $200.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio bought 56,375 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 30.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 718.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 329.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 226,584 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

