3DCoin Price Hits $0.0062 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 75.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a market cap of $428,556.00 and $82.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 70.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,710,054 coins and its circulating supply is 69,420,360 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.