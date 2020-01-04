$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.76 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

