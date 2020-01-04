$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $4.88 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 98.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Carnival by 43.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,756,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Carnival has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.