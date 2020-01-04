$42.57 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $42.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.15 million to $45.89 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $57.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $221.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.98 million to $224.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $210.05 million, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOI. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 476,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 305,780 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $14.01 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

