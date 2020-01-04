$432.20 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $432.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.42 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $484.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $67,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $158,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.87.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

