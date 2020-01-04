$465.01 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce $465.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.60 million and the highest is $466.41 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $427.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of LAMR opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

