$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $24.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.01 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

NYSE:JCI opened at $40.66 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,434. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,056,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,612,000 after purchasing an additional 783,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 783,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 748,712 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,450,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,250,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.