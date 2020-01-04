51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 277,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,650. 51job has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.51.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that 51job will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 51job by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,282,000 after acquiring an additional 326,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 51job by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 424,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in 51job by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,390,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300,341 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in 51job by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

