$552.81 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $552.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.00 million. Match Group reported sales of $457.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

MTCH opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

