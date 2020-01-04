$6.56 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $6.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.75 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $2.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $86.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.72 million to $117.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.62 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

