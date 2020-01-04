$6.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.83 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $49.19 on Friday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

