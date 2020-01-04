69,454 Shares in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. State Street Corp owned 0.24% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,578,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

AKRO opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

