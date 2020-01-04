$710.00 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to post sales of $710.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $717.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Avaya has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Avaya by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avaya by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avaya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

