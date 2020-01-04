$72.15 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to announce sales of $72.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $68.30 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $88.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $291.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $296.15 million, with estimates ranging from $294.30 million to $298.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%.

SBOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

